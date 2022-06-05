The Minority Baseball Prospects (MBP) HBCU Showcase concluded Friday night with the All-Star game between Team Grissom and Team Freeman. These teams were coached by Major League Baseball alums, former Florida A&M and Atlanta Braves outfielder Marquis Grissom and former Jackson State and MLB pitcher, Marvin Freeman.

Team Freeman defeated Team Grissom 6-2. Team Freeman jumped ahead 5-0 after three innings. While Team Freeman had many reasons to celebrate, both teams gained the experience of a lifetime as they competing against the best HBCU baseball players at Truist Park

“I’m glad that MBP was able to do this,” said Marquis Grissom, former Florida A&M and Atlanta Braves outfielder. “While we were having fun, players were learning from each other and made a fun experience helpful for themselves that they can use when they go back to their schools.”

“This is what it’s all about,” said Marvin Freeman as he spoke to his players and reporters as they looked around Truist Park. “It gets no better than this. I hope they’re able to come back here again and play in the major leagues.”

The game was a culmination of many once in a lifetime experiences that these players will never forget.

Stillman player Kelvin Reese, who played in the All-Star game for Team Freeman, loved the experience and learned a lot from Freeman himself.

“What I gained from Coaches Grissom and Webster over this short period of time was to enjoy the moment and have fun,” said Reese. “To be able to play on the same field as the 2021 MLB World Series Champions made it even more special.”

Grambling State infielder Cameron Bufford gained a lot from the showcase as well.

“The fact that I got to meet new players and gain knowledge from them was valuable,” said Buford. “It’s a very surreal feeling being (at Truist). This year was even better and the game was more intense.”