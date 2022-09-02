The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced that they will host an inaugural ‘Interview Day’ with openings for hundreds of part-time positions on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Taking place at the award-winning venue, hiring managers from the arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail, ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management departments will be on site to interview job seekers. Candidates seeking employment will also learn about the Hawks’ ‘True To You’ culture through an interactive, one-of-a-kind interview experience.

The part-time job openings will offer a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. These jobs will also offer benefits that include access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development and scholarship opportunities. New team members can also expect to receive bonuses for time, attendance and performance during their service.

“At Interview Day, we aspire to interview and hire local talent to join the team that brings world class experiences to life for our guests’ at State Farm Arena,” said Camye Mackey, Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer. “We take pride in offering our team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential, and we attribute that to our inclusive and innovative culture.”

A festival, located in the arena bowl will include an immersive and engaging candidate experience to display the company’s S.M.I.L.E (Southern Hospitality, Make A Moment, Individuals Matter, Listen And Learn and Empowerment) service culture, featuring food trucks, a players’ lounge, photo opportunities, wellness stations, Hawks department showcases, and interactive games and prizes.

“Our focus is always on providing outstanding experiences at State Farm Arena for fans, concertgoers and most importantly, our team members,” said Brett Stefansson, Hawks Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena. “Through our Interview Day, we hope to give candidates a memorable experience that encourages them to provide the same experience for our guests.”

On site will be Emory Healthcare, the official team healthcare provider for the Hawks, who will have clinicians available to talk to candidates about the importance of developing positive health habits, provide blood pressure checks and distribute educational materials.

Job seekers interested in future employment opportunities with the Hawks and State Farm Arena and interested in participating in Interview Day can learn more at Hawks.com/InterviewDay.