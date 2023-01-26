New year, new gear. On the even of Black History Month, the Atlanta Hawks and local Black-owned unisex clothing designers Honor Roll Clothing are teaming up on some merchandise with a certain peach flavor and flair.

The “Bearing fruit since 1968” hoodie will be available at the Hawks Shop across from Gate 1 at State Farm Arena. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Hawks.

In a collaboration that was inspired by the popular Atlanta Hawks PEACH City edition uniforms, Honor Roll Clothing designed limited-edition shirts and hoodies. Both items will be available at State Farm Arena at the Hawks Shop by Gate 1 Sat., Jan. 28 when the Hawks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The collaboration is another way the Hawks are working with Black-owned and local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Hawks Senior VP of Brand Merchandising Amy Serino said of working with Honor Roll Clothing, “We are excited to team up with Honor Roll Clothing for this limited-edition capsule which truly embodies the iconic Atlanta style while still repping the Hawks.”

Last year during Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) Honor Roll Clothing, which was founded 13 years ago by Blair Caffey, Chris Duncan and Darrell Shepherd, was identified as a local brand that the Hawks and ATLFW were looking to work with. The feeling is mutual.

“Honor Roll Clothing is proud to partner with Atlanta Fashion Week and the Atlanta Hawks for this limited-edition collection,” Duncan said. “Together, we embody the soul and heart of what makes Atlanta great: perserverance, creativity and heritage.”