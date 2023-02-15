ATLANTA – Due to popular demand, Harry Potter: The Exhibition’s Atlanta run has been extended at 200 Peachtree in Downtown Atlanta. The exhibition will now close on April 16, 2023, giving more Wizarding World fans the chance to experience the magic.

Having already welcomed patrons from across the state of Georgia and beyond, including visits from those in all 50 states, 44 countries, and 6 continents, Harry Potter: The Exhibition Atlanta continues to delight and inspire the masses.

With this extension, those in the state of Georgia and neighboring Southeast markets like Chattanooga, Birmingham, Charlotte and Raleigh, to name a few, can plan a trip to Atlanta across Spring Break weeks and long weekends through April.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta Credit: Stephanie Ramones, Contigo Photography

“We are beyond thrilled with the response to Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta and excited to extend the time here,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “I hope this news gives more fans the chance to make plans to see this one-of-a-kind experience. It’s the perfect Spring Break outing for any age, and a great addition to a local vacation or staycation.”

Enthusiastic reactions to the exhibition have been received from top media outlets including Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Magazine, Atlanta News First, Paste Magazine, Muggle Net, WSB-TV as well as Southeast shows like The Daily Refresh in Chattanooga and Tennessee Valley Living.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta Credit: Imagine Exhibition, Inc.

To celebrate the added dates, Harry Potter: The Exhibition has announced new ticket offerings and packages:

Two-for-One Tuesdays

Bring a friend and save on Tuesdays now for a limited time.* Don’t miss the chance to share the magic of this spellbinding experience at the best price.

*Tickets for this special offer will be priced at 50% of the face value timed general admission adult tickets only, excluding fees. No minimum purchase necessary. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Some exclusions apply. Not valid on VIP Tickets or Flextime Tickets.

Wizarding Wednesdays

Bring the entire family to Harry Potter: The Exhibition Atlanta! Every Wednesday, get 4 tickets for the price of 3, a savings of up to $29! Plus, receive a $20 credit for the Harry Potter: The Exhibition retail store. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this spellbinding journey with the entire family!

Harry Potter: The Exhibition – After-Hours Night on March 24

Do you remember waiting at the bookstore for the release of a new Harry Potter™ book? Did you ever dress up for a midnight film premiere? Or are you a newer fan looking to discover more about the Wizarding World and explore the exhibition at your own pace? Then this event is for you! Get ready to join fellow witches and wizards who are 18+ for Harry Potter: The Exhibition – After-Hours night.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta Credit: ALLEGRIA / Matthias Buchegger

Harry Potter: The Exhibition Atlanta allows fans the chance to celebrate the wonder of the Harry Potter series as well as the wider Wizarding World in this unique and interactive way. Upon check in, personalize your experience by picking your Hogwarts house, Patronus and favorite character wand and then earn points for your house throughout the adventure. The spacious galleries encompass over 38,000 sq. ft. giving visitors the unique opportunity to go behind-the-scenes, engage and walk-through iconic environments including the Great Hall, Hogwarts classrooms, Hagrid’s Hut and the Forbidden Forest. Test your Quidditch skills, place your name on Marauder’s Map and see film costumes, props and artifacts up close in the incredible Exhibition.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta Credit: Stephanie Ramones, Contigo Photography

To top off the one-of-a-kind experience, the Café features an inspired food and beverage menu, including savory and sweet items and specially themed drinks such as “The Philosopher’s Stone,” a special mix of cranberry, lime and pineapple juices with a splash of soda and an Edible Smoke Bubble, completing the magical presentation.

Guests also can enjoy the retail store with official licensed collectibles and treats including bespoke art from MinaLima, the graphic design duo from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, bottled Butterbeer, notable snacks like Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Botts Every-Flavor Jelly Beans, and exclusive Harry Potter: The Exhibition Atlanta items only available in store and online for a limited time. The store and Cafe are open to the public and do not require an Exhibition ticket to visit.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta Credit: Imagine Exhibition, Inc.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition Atlanta Information:

Tickets are available now through April 16. The Exhibition is open Sunday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here and start at $25 for children (12 and under) and $29 for adults (13 and over), excluding taxes and fees. Additional ticket offerings include the Flextime ticket starting at $59, good for any time or day, as well as a VIP ticket package good for any time on the date selected and includes a commemorative lanyard, complimentary audio guide and a $10 voucher to be used in the retail store at the Exhibition. Reserve your parking in advance here.

Harry Potter™: The Exhibition was created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and EMC Presents

Visit www.HarryPotterExhibition.com to register for updates on the experience. Fans are encouraged to follow Harry Potter: The Exhibition on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and through the #HarryPotterExhibition hashtag.