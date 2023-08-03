“Dealing with all that we went through, It took remembering who God is and how he showed up in my life to come back to music. That is what helped me not to shut down. I had to draw from those experiences to say we will continue to do this. This is what my mother and sisters were about. We honor them by continuing to do what we do,” said Latrice Pace, Gospel artist.

The words of Latrice Pace as she explains her return to music after a four-year hiatus. Pace is one of the Anointed Pace Sisters, a Grammy-nominated gospel music group of nine sisters. She is a music veteran with over 20 years in the industry. She recently released her solo album Exodus: The Journey of Obedience Volume 2. What makes this album special is this is her first project since the passing of her two sisters. Pace is now ready to be active in music again. She hopes this album will inspire others to surrender to God and allow him to provide when you don’t have what you need to proceed.

“At some point, we are all required to follow a directive God has given us. This album will help you and inspire you to follow through with that directive no matter what. We won’t always have the answers, the capital, or the connections right now. As you move with obedience, it will all come together,” said Pace.

Exodus: The Journey of Obedience Volume 2 debuted on July 14. The album is composed of seven songs and was produced by Brien Andrews. It’s Morning is the first single off the album. It is dedicated to Pace’s late mother, Bettie Ann Pace, and sisters Duranice and LaShun Pace.

“Much of the world went through a three-year period of mourning. We mourned the loss of social life, relationships, and careers. This song is perfect for now because, in Psalms 143:8, David said he was tired of his enemies trying to kill him. He said, “Let the morning bring word of your unfailing love.” That is why the song is called It’s Morning. We are moving in a season of sunshine and replenishing after so much loss,” said Pace.

Latrice Pace encountered a challenging season of her life in the last few years. She lost her sister Duranice Pace in 2021 to health complications. Latrice Pace suffered another devastating blow in 2022 when her other sister, LaShun Pace, died of organ failure. These two events and her mother’s passing due to Kidney failure in 2018 brought overwhelming pain and grief. After healing, Pace compromised with the grief and allowed the emotions to come and go.

“I think you have to honor the feelings grief allows you at any moment. Grief can bring uncontrollable laughter, joy, or uncontrollable crying. I say lend yourself to whatever emotion grief has you in because you never know what will flow from it,” said Pace.

Pace wrote all the songs in Volume One and Two in 2017. According to the gospel artist, Her fans say that Vol. 2’s songs have more impact because of the events of Pace’s traumatic season. Pace credits god for the timing and positive feedback on Vol 2.

“God knew years ago that we would be facing this. He knew these songs had to live in a different space and relay a different emotion. God knew if I had gone through my season of mourning and then tried to write the songs, they wouldn’t land the same. Trying to create through compounded grief is something I can’t imagine,” said Pace.

Pace is an example of an artist returning to their craft after a harrowing experience. She hopes listers of Exodus: The Journey of Obedience Volume 2 are encouraged and motivated by the music. She wants people who hear the album to leave inspired to take a deeper spiritual walk with God through any storm they pass through. Exodus: The Journey of Obedience Volume 2 is available on all streaming platforms.