The Southeastern Conference champion Georgia Bulldogs will face the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday, January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Winner earns a national championship, but for the Bulldogs it would be an unprecedented consecutive national title. For TCU, winners of the 1935 and 1938 national titles, it would be an invitation to the college football mainstream.

Georgia qualified for the national championship by outlasting Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Buckeyes lead 28-24 at halftime behind stellar performances from quarterback and Heisman trophy finalist C.J. Stroud (23-34 for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns) and standout receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. (5 receptions for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury) Ohio State led by as much as six points, 41-35, with 2:36 remaining in the game, but could not stop Georgia’s rushing attack (135 total yards, Kenny Mcintosh leading the way with 70 yards on 5 carries). Georgia quarterback and Heisman trophy finalist Stetson Bennett (23-34, 398 yards, 3 touchdowns) found receiver Adonai Mitchell (3 receptions, 43 yards and a touchdown) to give Georgia the lead late.

TCU was in an equally stressful shootout with Big Ten champion Michigan at the Fiesta Bowl, winning that game 51-45. The Wolverines outscored the Horned Frogs 39-30 during the second half, but could not make up for turnovers that lead to early and late touchdowns for TCU.

The Atlanta Voice will be in Inglewood for the CFP Championship and will be bring our readers coverage of press conferences, practices, pomp and circumstance from the final college football game of the season. Stay tuned.