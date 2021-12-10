Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver.

Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death stemmed from a medical issue and no foul play is suspected.

Demaryius starred at Georgia Tech from 2007-2009. As a junior, Thomas had 46 receptions for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns. He would declare for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Broncos as their 1st round pick, with the 22nd overall selection.

Thomas suited up for the Broncos for eight years. During that time, Thomas was an important player in Denver’s winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50.

Hanging out with DT's mom Katina Smith. First time she's seen her son play. The story tonight on @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/tvtoXWMPHy — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 17, 2016

Manning said he never played with somebody as big, as strong and as fast as Thomas, who caught 445 passes for 6,249 yards and 46 touchdowns from 2012-15, including the playoffs.

Thomas’ biggest catch, however came with Tim Tebow at quarterback in an AFC wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2012, when he hauled in a 80-yard touchdown pass on the first snap of overtime to beat Pittsburgh 29-23 in a memorable moment.

Thomas finished his 10-year career with 774 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times. When he finished his Broncos career, Demaryius was second in team history in receiving yards (9,055) and touchdown receptions (60).

Thomas retired from the NFL on June 28, 2021. Broncos president John Elway was effusive in his praise of D.T.

“D.T. was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position,” said Broncos president of football operations John Elway. “The combination of his size, speed, strength and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryius’ remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC championships and Super Bowl 50.

“Equally as impressive as his many catches, big plays and touchdowns was the fact he didn’t miss a game for nearly seven years in a row,” Elway added. “You could always count on D.T. He belongs among the greatest players in Broncos history for what he’s meant to this organization on the field and out in the community. We appreciate everything Demaryius did for us and congratulate him on his retirement from the NFL.”

Thomas was honored by the Broncos during their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 26th.