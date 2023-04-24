Monday, President Joe Biden announced he has appointed Georgia House Minority Chair State Representative Billy Mitchell to serve on the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans.

Chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, Georgia State Rep. Billy Mitchell.

“I am indeed humbled, honored, and gratified by President Biden’s confidence in my ability and for appointing me to this commission,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Education is certainly at the forefront of any consideration for advancing economic opportunities and community improvement and I look forward to making a contribution.”

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans aids in developing, implementing, and coordinating educational programs and initiatives for agencies such as the Department of Education. Specifically, the Commission provides advice to the President through the Secretary of Education on matters pertaining to educational equity and economic opportunity for the Black community.

Currently, Chair Billy Mitchell serves as Chair of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus. Mitchell represents House District 88, an area that comprises Stone Mountain, parts of Tucker and Lithonia in DeKalb County and parts of Gwinnett County. Mitchell also presently serves on the powerful Health & Human Services Committee, as well as the Banks & Banking and Regulated Industries committees. He was also elected by his nationwide peers to serve as President of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) from 2021 to 2022 and now serves as President of the NBCSL Foundation.