The Georgia House of Representatives passed a bill that would create a prosecutorial oversight panel that would create a panel that could discipline and remove county prosecutors. The House voted 95-75 along party lines for House Bill 881. On Friday, the Georgia Senate passed a similar bill with intentions to deliver a similar result: investigate unethical conduct by county prosecutors. The person of interest in most Republicans’ minds is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her alleged relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

“As a resident of Fulton County, I am deeply troubled by the poor judgment of our D.A., Fani Willis,” said Georgia State Senator Brandon Beach, a Republican from Alpharetta. “And I would submit to you, all Georgians should be deeply troubled by her actions. As details continue to surface on a daily basis, it becomes more and more clear. This was prosecution for personal profit. There’s an old saying in politics, follow the money.”

Willis spoke out against the allegations during her visit to the Big Bethel AME Church on January 14th. While not mentioning former President Donald J. Trump; Willis mentioned the numerous death threats, the constant barrage of racial slurs, and even mentioning how her character was attacked.

“You did not tell me as a woman of color, it would not matter what I did. My motive, my talent, my ability and my character would be constantly attacked,” Willis said.

Speaking of character, Georgia State Senator David Lucas, a Democrat from Macon, knew the Georgia Republicans were singling out Willis. He offered an unique explanation for their motives.

“You know, it’s amazing how we decide we’re going to get into bedroom politics,” says Lucas. “It’s amazing. Where was the special committee when the ex-president called the Secretary of State and told him to find 11,780 votes? You didn’t have a committee to investigate that. All we’ve heard is this allegation. And most of it comes from an ex wife, who is mad, and wants to get some money.”

Those comments drew some muted laughter from members on the floor but the allegations remain the same. According to court filings, Wade went to Miami and San Francisco with Willis. Senate Republicans claim Wade was billing hours for profit, while working for Willis.

Democrats on Monday said the commission that the Republicans want to create will not be made up of any elected officials. And therefore would be beholden to the political whims of the moment.

“The question we should all ask is who will police this commission,” said Georgia State Rep. Tanya Miller, a Democrat from Atlanta. “Who will they be accountable to? Certainly not the voters, because they are not elected. This should terrify all of us.”