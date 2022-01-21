ATLANTA (AP) – A major union in Georgia is endorsing Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign for governor.

The Georgia AFL-CIO announced its endorsement at a news conference with Abrams in Atlanta on Wednesday. The union also endorsed Abrams early in her previous run for governor.

Union President Charlie Flemming said Abrams would work to “fight our skyrocketing racial and economic inequities.”

“She knows that working people and their families have needs that must be met, and she has done that work and will continue to do that work to address them,” he said.

Abrams said her family struggled financially at times when she was growing up.

“If we had access to organized labor, we would have had the security of knowing what tomorrow could bring,” she said.

She called Gov. Brian Kemp a “failed governor” who believes in “inaction.”

The Kemp campaign blasted the union’s endorsement.

“These far-left, radical groups share Abrams’ vision for Georgia: higher taxes, more government red tape, and cradle-to-grave government control of Georgians’ lives,” Kemp for Governor spokesman Tate Mitchell said in a statement.