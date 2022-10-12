EARLY VOTING HOURS:
Monday, October 17 to Friday, November 4, 2022
Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 22 & October 29: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 23 & October 30: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:
Asterisk* Indicates Absentee Ballot Drop Box Locations. You will ONLY be allowed to access drop boxes during open early voting hours.
Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Alpharetta Library*
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Buckhead Library*
269 Buckhead Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Burdett Park Gym
2945 Burdett Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
C.T. Martin Recreation Center*
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30311
Cedar Grove Church of Christ (No Sunday)
9100 Clark Road
South Fulton, GA 30213
Chastain Park Recreation Center
140 Chastain Park Avenue NW
Atlanta, GA 30342
College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
Dogwood Library
1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30318
Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex*
6500 Vernon Wood Drive
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
East Point Library
2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Library*
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center
5285 Lakeside Drive
Union City, GA 30291
Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road
Atlanta, GA 30331
Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Float Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291
High Museum of Art
1280 Peachtree Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30310
Milton Community Center
1785 Dinsmore Road
Milton, GA 30004
Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
New Beginnings Senior Center*
66 Brooks Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213
Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy
Palmetto, GA 30268
Park Place at Newtown
3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Selena Butler Park
98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr
Atlanta, GA 30312
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349
Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Welcome All Recreation Center
4255 Will Lee Road
College Park, GA 30349
Wolf Creek Library*
3100 Enon Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
OUTREACH LOCATIONS:
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Edwin Thompson Student Center
October 25 and 26
1630 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30310
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Georgia State University
Veterans Memorial Hall
October 19 and 20
30 Courtland Street, Atlanta, GA 30303
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech
Ferst Center
October 25 and 26
349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30332
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Morehouse College
Archer Hall
October 18 and 19
830 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.