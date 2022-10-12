EARLY VOTING HOURS:

Monday, October 17 to Friday, November 4, 2022

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 22 & October 29: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 23 & October 30: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

Asterisk* Indicates Absentee Ballot Drop Box Locations. You will ONLY be allowed to access drop boxes during open early voting hours.

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Alpharetta Library*

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Buckhead Library*

269 Buckhead Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Burdett Park Gym

2945 Burdett Road

South Fulton, GA 30349

C.T. Martin Recreation Center*

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, GA 30311

Cedar Grove Church of Christ (No Sunday)

9100 Clark Road

South Fulton, GA 30213

Chastain Park Recreation Center

140 Chastain Park Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA 30342

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Dogwood Library

1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy

Atlanta, GA 30318

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex*

6500 Vernon Wood Drive

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

East Point Library

2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Library*

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center

5285 Lakeside Drive

Union City, GA 30291

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Fulton County Government Center

130 Peachtree Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Float Shoals Road

Union City, GA 30291

High Museum of Art

1280 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30310

Milton Community Center

1785 Dinsmore Road

Milton, GA 30004

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

New Beginnings Senior Center*

66 Brooks Drive

Fairburn, GA 30213

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Northside Library

3295 Northside Parkway, NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy

Palmetto, GA 30268

Park Place at Newtown

3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005

Roswell Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Selena Butler Park

98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr

Atlanta, GA 30312

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Welcome All Recreation Center

4255 Will Lee Road

College Park, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library*

3100 Enon Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

OUTREACH LOCATIONS:

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Edwin Thompson Student Center

October 25 and 26

1630 Metropolitan Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30310

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Georgia State University

Veterans Memorial Hall

October 19 and 20

30 Courtland Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech

Ferst Center

October 25 and 26

349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30332

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Morehouse College

Archer Hall

October 18 and 19

830 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.