JONESBORO, Ga. — I didn’t get to go to the game in London today, but I’ve still got something to say about the Atlanta Falcons offense: Mix it up a bit won’t you!

Atlanta opened the game with the same three plays or more specifically, for the same player, rookie running back Bijan Robinson, than they did the last time they were home. The only difference is the jig is up. Everyone knows how good and explosive of a player Robinson is. My pick for National Football League Offensive Rookie of the Year, Robinson has become not only a deadly runner, but the Falcons most sure-handed receiver. It’s time to get some other Falcons involved in a bigger way.

Atlanta Falcons fans excited before the season opener against rival Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Atlanta won that game and the next game, at home against Green Bay, to start the season 2-0. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Cordarelle Patterson was back for his first game of the season and needed to get some more touches. Former top-10 draft picks Kyle Pitts and Drake London had a combined 198 receiving yards coming into the fourth game of the season. Robinson leads the team in receiving yards (102). Pitts and London had 17 combined receptions, Robinson had 14 coming into the game. He caught three more before the end of the first quarter in London. Enough already.

In comparison, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw balls to four different players, including former Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, who caught a deep touchdown pass from Lawrence to put the Jaguars ahead early.

Ridder took a couple shots at London (in London, LOL) during the opening drive of the second quarter, one was deep down field. Tight end Jonnu Smith caught his 1oth ball of the season during that same drive. There are offensive options not name Bijan Robinson on this team. It’s far beyond time to get them in the game.

A pass attempt to London was intercepted by Darius Williams and returned for a Jacksonville touchdown that put Atlanta down 17-0. The very next offensive play, a play for Pitts, was also picked off. Those plays feel like the end of any chances of offensive variety for the Falcons.

Granted, Robinson made a ridiculous one-handed catch on third down, so I get going to him over and over again. Dude is a Pro Bowl level talent. Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone has got to protect both second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder and Robinson by mixing it up more.

This column will be updated after the game, but I doubt anything will change.