The Alliance Française of Atlanta will host its annual French Market in Buckhead this weekend, bringing commerce and aspects of French-related culture to the public.

The free one-day event will spotlight vendors specializing in French and French-inspired decor, food, fashion and accessories, over half of which are Black or minority-owned. Richard Keatley, executive director of the Alliance Française of Atlanta, said more than 30 vendors are slated to participate in this weekend’s market, doubling engagement from previous years.

The French Market is coming to the Buckhead Village District for the first time since making its debut five years ago, hosted previously at Midtown’s Millennium Gate Museum and the Peachtree Center in Downtown.

“Buckhead Village is known for its stylish and upscale environment, but also for its distinctive European design with cobblestone streets, which makes it the ideal backdrop for our open-air market,” Keatley said. “We have wanted to hold this event at this location for a while, so we are thrilled for our audience to experience the French Market in this space.”

The French Market appeals to residents with an interest in or appreciation for French culture, but Keatley said there’s entertainment lined up for visitors of all ages and backgrounds, regardless of their connection to the country. Live performances from jazz band The Bonaventure Quartet and professional theater company Théâtre du Rêve are also scheduled for the afternoon.

Though entrance into the market is free of charge, wristbands needed to purchase food and drinks from vendors are priced at $10 per attendee. Kids aged 12 and younger may eat at the event for free.

All proceeds generated from the wristband sales will support the Alliance Française of Atlanta, which Keatley said will use the funding to further its mission of promoting the language and culture of France across the greater Atlanta area.

“In 2018, we organized the first French Market to bring together the French (and) Francophone entrepreneurs and businesses in Atlanta. We were not only motivated by the opportunity to bring together Atlanta’s French-speaking community, but to also give Francophiles and visitors a taste of France in Atlanta,” Keatley said. “Our hope is that the French Market Festival continues to grow and gain the support of even more French, Francophone (and) French-inspired vendors, businesses, schools, artists and community organizations.”

Saturday’s French Market will operate from noon until 7 p.m.