Fortas Homes is a leading developer and builder of single-family homes in the City of Atlanta, announces its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality housing options to residents. With over two decades of experience in acquiring, developing, and constructing homes, Fortas has established a strong presence in the area and a deep understanding of the needs and preferences of intown communities.

Founded in 2001, Fortas continues to focus on infill housing and small developments. The company’s primary emphasis lies in the neighborhoods nearest to Downtown Atlanta, including Mechanicsville, Summerhill, Peoplestown, Pittsburgh, Glenwood Park, and Grant Park.

What sets Fortas Homes apart is its unwavering commitment to community engagement. The company actively seeks feedback from local residents, allowing them to shape the design and integration of new infill housing projects. By incorporating period-style architecture, spacious front porches, and low-maintenance front yards, Fortas ensures that its developments seamlessly blend with the existing neighborhood aesthetics.

Recognizing the challenges faced by both developers and homeowners in the affordable housing market, Fortas Homes tackles these issues head-on. The company’s homes are thoughtfully designed for minimal maintenance and reduced operating costs, making them financially sustainable for residents. Additionally, Fortas actively supports the creation and utilization of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) – legal, rentable units owned by primary homeowners. This innovative approach not only provides an opportunity for market-rate and subsidized purchasers to offset mortgage and operating costs but also effectively doubles the availability of affordable housing in the area.

“Fortas Homes is dedicated to making a positive impact on Atlanta communities by creating affordable housing options that address the specific needs of residents,” said Jim Cheeks, founder of Fortas Homes. “Our commitment to community engagement, thoughtful design, and innovative solutions like ADUs reflects our mission to provide sustainable and inclusive housing opportunities.”

As Fortas Homes continues to grow, the company remains steadfast in its vision of building strong, vibrant neighborhoods in the heart of Atlanta. By combining quality craftsmanship, community integration, and a focus on affordability, Fortas Homes is leading the way in revolutionizing the Atlanta housing market.

For more information about Fortas Homes and its developments, please visit www.fortas.homes