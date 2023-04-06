The Development Authority of Fulton County (DAFC) recently announced former Congressman and Atlanta City Council Member Kwanza Hall has joined the Authority’s Board of Directors. Hall will work with other notable business leaders, community members, and current and former elected officials to ensure that equitable and progressive economic development remains at the forefront of projects supported by the Authority. Hall will also be responsible for working with Authority partners, including Chairman Michel “Marty” Turpeau, Vice Chair and Chair of the Georgia Senate’s Economic Development & Tourism Committee, Senator Brandon Beach, Treasurer Mike Bodker, Secretary Kyle Lamont, Erica Long, Dr. Mike Looney, Tom Tidwell, and Pinky Cole.

“Congressman Hall brings a wealth of economic development, business, and political leadership. He truly cares about our neighborhoods and communities and will play a vital role in ensuring DAFC continues to bring quality economic development opportunities to cities throughout Fulton County,” said Chairman Marty Turpeau in a written statement. “I look forward to working with him to incentivize the creation of jobs, continue positive economic impact, and upward mobility to Fulton County residents.”

Hall attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is an alumnus of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta; he dedicated the first half of his life to public service in various capacities. For 15 years, Hall served as an elected official on the Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta School Board and represented the city’s most socially and economically diverse council district. As Councilman for the 2nd District, Hall was recognized for leadership in many arenas, including economic inclusion, workforce development, urban design, and arts and culture.

In the spirit of continuing the legacy of leadership and activism passed down from Ambassador Andrew Young and Congressman Lewis, Hall introduced six pieces of legislation requesting $55 million for transit-oriented development on Atlanta’s Southside, co-sponsored 14 additional bills and voted for more than $3 trillion in the combined COVID relief, omnibus, and military budgets. The hallmark of his service centered on being a bridge for the next generation of leaders in social justice, job creation, and equal economic opportunity for all. Hall currently leads a government affairs and consulting firm connecting the public and private sectors on economic growth.

Prior to his election to the Atlanta City Council, Hall served as Vice Chair of the Audit Committee for the Atlanta Board of Education and appointee to the Atlanta Development Authority. Most recently, Hall served as the United States Representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, completing the late Congressman John Lewis’ term. Although he served briefly, many historians have said this period is one of the most significant in U.S. history.

In addition to his notable career in public service, Hall is the son of the late Leon W. Hall, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest lieutenant.