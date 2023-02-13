Burnella Hayes jJackson-Ransom was 82 years old. Her celebration of life service took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Photo by Donell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The celebration service for the first Black First Lady of Atlanta took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday morning. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom was the wife of Atlanta’s first Black Mayor Maynard Jackson when Jackson was elected in 1973.

On a cool morning family and friends, including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, made their way into the church. Jackson-Ransom’s family were led to the church by an Atlanta Police Department.

Jackson-Ransom, 82, passed away surrounded by family Feb. 2, according to a release from the family. She spent a career as a trailblazer in the public relations and marketing profession.

The family asked that local media not be allowed inside the church for the service.