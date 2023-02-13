Burnella Hayes jJackson-Ransom was 82 years old. Her celebration of life service took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Photo by Donell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The celebration service for the first Black First Lady of Atlanta took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday morning. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom was the wife of Atlanta’s first Black Mayor Maynard Jackson when Jackson was elected in 1973.

On a cool morning family and friends, including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, made their way into the church. Jackson-Ransom’s family were led to the church by an Atlanta Police Department.

Jackson-Ransom, 82, passed away surrounded by family Feb. 2, according to a release from the family. She spent a career as a trailblazer in the public relations and marketing profession.

The family asked that local media not be allowed inside the church for the service.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Donnell began his career covering sports and news in Atlanta nearly two decades ago. Since then he has written for Atlanta Business Chronicle, The Southern Cross...