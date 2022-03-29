DALLAS, TX – Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, unveils the largest culinary and beverage revamp of its award winning Bar Fogo menu. New handcrafted South American cocktails and Brazilian-inspired plates join guest favorites on the Bar Fogo menu, including the $8 Picanha Burger, inviting guests to linger and discover something new with every sip, bite and visit.

The new Bar Fogo items are inspired by the culinary art of churrasco and fresh, seasonal ingredients found on the Market Table. New Brazilian-inspired bar bites include:

Lobster & Shrimp Tacos: Three Napa Cabbage wraps filled with lobster and jumbo shrimp, citrus aioli, shredded slaw and peppers.

Saucy Legs: Cognac-marinated chicken, tossed with Brazilian BBQ sauce and Pão de Queijo crispies.

Queijo Assado: Fire-roasted, golden Brazilian cheese served with malagueta pepper honey.

Gaucho-Style Hummus: House-made hummus topped with seasoned Picanha.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

New South American-inspired cocktails include:

Jorge’s Sour: A Brazilian take on a New York Sour. Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Licor 43 and Fogo Silver Cachaça mixed with fresh lemon and honey, topped with Jorjão Malbec.

Samba Squeeze Martini: Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, St- Germain, blood orange and guava.

VSOP Sidecar: Remy Martin VSOP Cognac, Cointreau, Crème de Cassis, lemon and honey elixir.

Basil Gimlet: Hendricks, muddled basil and fresh lime.

Classic Cocktails: In addition to creating new cocktails, Fogo has revamped its timeless cocktail recipes including a classic Martini, Old Fashioned and Manhattan.

Desert Rose: Patron Silver, Aperol, lime and aquafaba, garnished with angostura bitters.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

“For over 40 years we’ve been known for creating lively, memorable experiences for our guests during every occasion,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Our refreshed Bar Fogo menu provides our guests another way to discover something new with an elevated bar experience to relax with a craft cocktail, a glass of premium South American wine and smaller shareable plates, perfect for date night or a happy hour gathering.”

Guests can discover new and beloved Bar Fogo items including signature cocktails like Jorge’s Sour alongside premium South American wines during All-Day Happy Hour in the dining room, Bar Fogo area and on the patio every day of the week.

