Here’s five things to do on New Year’s Eve 2022.

With 2023 approaching, many are trying to decide what to do for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. While there are various activities and places to go to ring in the new year, here are five things to do for NYE this Saturday:

Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop Festival (Dec. 31, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.)

After a three-year long hiatus, Atlanta is bringing back its most anticipated New Year’s celebration: The Peach Drop. It will take place at Underground Atlanta and will be hosted by Mayor Andre Dickens. Mayor Dickens will be joined by So So Def CEO, Jermaine Dupri with special guests Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ. The peach will drop at midnight.

Location: Underground Atlanta (50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta)

The Great Hall New Year’s Eve Party (Dec. 31, 8 p.m.)

Ring in 2023 with the Great Hall Countdown Party. Seating will start at 8 p.m. with live music and entertainment by 9-piece band, Alibi.

Pricing: $300 for a table of two, $600 for a table of six; Price includes: welcome cocktails, Charcuterie and Cheese Mingling Platter, one bottle of Champagne, NYE Party Favors, and countdown to 2023

To inquire and book The Great Hall Countdown Party, email alexus.calderon@ihg.com or call 404-946-9160. Limited tickets are available. Indicated prices plus tax (gratuity not included).

A Totally Golden 80’s New Years (Dec. 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.)

Come ring in the New Year with your favorite Golden Girls, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose. It’ll be a totally rad, 80’s rockin’ New Year’s Eve party. There will be live musical performances, a Golden Girls trivia, a best Sophia Petrillo costume contest, 80’s themed drinks/food, dancing, and free parking. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite “totally tubular” 80’s costumes and get ready to have the time of their lives. It’ll be rad.

Location: Metropolitan Studios (1259 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta)

Phone: 404-219-2003

Georgia Aquarium New Year’s Celebration (Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.)

Join the Georgia Aquarium to ring in the new year at Downtown Atlanta’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve party. Guests will experience exclusive after-hours access to all aquarium main galleries, live entertainment, cocktails, and food, topped off with a midnight champagne toast to the new year. All proceeds from our New Year’s Eve celebration go toward maximizing their efforts to research and conservation.

Location: Georgia Aquarium (225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Host bowl of the College Football Playoff (Dec. 31, 8 p.m.)

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has always been one of the country’s most exciting college football playoff games. As one of the New Year’s Six bowl games, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl offers an unmatched Bowl Week experience for players and fans alike. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosted its first College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2016 and will again host in 2019, 2022 and 2025.