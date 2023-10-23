Sections of Howell Mill Road and Marietta Street in Atlanta’s Westside will close to cars next Sunday afternoon to host the community’s inaugural Westside Stride.

Organized by the Upper Westside Community Improvement District, the event will reserve a 1.5-mile stretch of Howell Mill Road and Marietta and 17th streets for pedestrians near Westside Provisions District on Oct. 29 in support of local small businesses.

Westside Stride will be the Upper Westside’s first pedestrian-only block party hosted in four years. According to organizers, the event from 2019 saw a turnout of more than 140,000 participants.

Next Sunday’s route will extend from Trabert Avenue to the north to Northside Drive to the south. The corresponding section of Howell Mill Road and Marietta Street will close to vehicles at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. Brady Avenue and 8th, 10th, 14th and West Marietta streets will remain open to drivers throughout the day.

While the Upper Westside CID urges attendees to arrive on foot, via public transportation or ride-sharing, those traveling to Westside Stride by car are encouraged to park in one of five paid parking decks surrounding the pedestrian route: 788 West Midtown, 8West, Sentral at Star Metals, Westside Provisions and The Interlock.

Westside Stride is free to the public and will operate from noon until 6 p.m.

