There will be a change in the schedule for the next few days at Frederick Douglass High School, due to repairs, restoration and cleaning that must be completed after the fire that occurred in the school today.

Friday, January 28: Douglass will pivot to virtual learning for staff and students. Teachers will teach from their homes (or another remote location). The same applies to other school staff with the exception of Operations and Maintenance staff who will be involved in the clean-up project. Parents have been told that if their child/children need a device, have been having trouble with their device, or difficulty logging in, they should contact the school. Additionally, they have been informed that they may pick up pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals at the school between the hours of 12:30 – 2 PM.

Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1: The school will remain virtual for students, while teachers and staff will report to the building during normal work hours. Pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals will be available for parents and families at the school between the hours of 12:30 – 2 PM.

Wednesday, February 2: Students will return to the building, and the school will return to in-person instruction.

The safety, security and well-being of our students and staff will always be a top priority at Douglass High School and in all Atlanta Public Schools.