Fiserv, Inc., (NYSE: FI) the international financial tech service company not only loves but believes in Atlanta. Based in a Milwaukee suburb, the company is putting its money where its mouth is.

In addition to the funds already invested into businesses in the metro Atlanta area, Fiserv is bringing its Back2Business program back to Atlanta and expanding its commitment to supporting black and minority-owned businesses.

The Back2Business program is a $50 million fund to support minority-owned small businesses through grants, coaching and access to technology and networking opportunities. An additional $1 million in grants will be awarded to qualifying businesses in metro counties: Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton, Cherokee, Douglas, Gwinnett, Henry and Fayette. The businesses will be able to apply for grants up to $10,000.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and providing resources through programs like Back2Business helps ensure their success in today’s economy, “ said Neil Wilcox, Fiserv’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Increasing our investment in Atlanta will strengthen our local community, contributing to an ecosystem in which small business owners can thrive.”

Grants will be administered in partnership with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO), a leading national voice for underserved entrepreneurs. Small businesses can find out more about the grant and apply at aeoworks.org/Fiserv. Applications will be accepted until all grant money is awarded.

AEO is one of the leading voices of innovation for microfinance and microbusiness. It states their mission is to create economic opportunity for underserved entrepreneurs throughout the United States.

Joining Fiserv at the event were organizations that support the growth of small businesses in metro Atlanta, small business owners and three Atlanta entrepreneurs who have received assistance from the financial giant and the Russell Center.

Testifying that Fiserv does practice what it preaches were Tiffany Moore of Chef Tiffany Moore Gourmet Foods, Kris Hale Dope Pieces Puzzle Company and Kerri-Ann Thomas of Brooklyn Tea.

Hale told the packed room that the grant and the support was pivotal in the success of her business. “I used the grant to solidify the business portion of my plan, getting my trademarks and copyrights complete,” she said.

Thomas shared how the grant received by Brooklyn Tea helped keep the business going, paving the path for expansion, while Moore noted the ability to grow her brand.

“The Back2Business grant that Brooklyn Tea founders Jamila and Ali Wright received in 2020 helped to keep their doors open during the height of the pandemic,” Thomas said. “Because of the support they received through such financial turmoil, they were able to keep their company afloat, paving the way for partners such as myself to join the Brooklyn Tea movement and open a store in Atlanta.”

“The Back2Business grant helped me start thinking globally about my brand,” said Moore, a native of Atlanta. “Having the support of a company like Fiserv was the additional push I needed to execute plans I thought I would have to wait on longer.”“

Hale also spoke about how the support of Fiserv and RICE have helped her business grow.

“The Fiserv Back2Business program has been paramount to the growth of my business,” said Hale. “The continued support and opportunities to work with organizations like RICE keeps us going and shows a deep level of buy-in and dedication to truly helping small businesses scale and grow.”

All three of the entrepreneurs strongly encouraged the use of the Fiserv Clover system.

According to Fiserv, Back2Business has contributed more than $1.5 million into Atlanta’s small business ecosystem, including 139 grants to small business owners.

After giving a brief history of the namesake of the center – the late builder Herman J. Russell, Bailey told the audience, many of whom were visiting the center for the first time, that RICE is a special place for entrepreneurs and they won’t find another place like it anywhere in Georgia.

“At RICE, we are boldly disrupting barriers to economic wealth that many Black businesses face in today’s society,” said Jay Bailey, President and CEO of RICE. “We are taking expedient action with community-minded organizations, like Fiserv, to do more to lift equality for those who need it most.”

As a global leader in payments and financial technology, Fiserv helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform.

For more information visit:

Fiserv – www.fiserv.com

Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs – www.russellcenter.org

Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO) – aeoworks.org.

(This is sponsored content provided through a grant from The Russell Center written by The Atlanta Voice.)