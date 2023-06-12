Join us at Simply Naked Candles in Atlanta for a heartfelt and unique Father’s Day experience, “Love Thy Father.” Celebrate the extraordinary men in our lives with a special candle making event designed to honor and appreciate fathers in a new and meaningful way.

Date: June 17th 2023

Time: 2:00pm to 6:00pm

Location: Simply Naked Candle Co., 239 Walker Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

During this exclusive event, you’ll have the opportunity to create a personalized candle for your father or father figure. Our expert candle makers will guide you through the candle making process, ensuring that your creation is not only beautifully crafted but also filled with love and thoughtfulness.

Discover the joy of selecting from a variety of high-quality fragrances and hand-picked colors to create a unique scent combination that perfectly embodies your father’s essence. With our wide range of fragrance options, you can find the perfect match that resonates with his personality, memories, or preferences.

As you immerse yourself in the art of candle making, you’ll experience a sense of connection and appreciation for the role fathers play in our lives. This event is an opportunity to show gratitude and celebrate their unwavering love, support, and guidance.

In addition to the candle making experience, there will be a relaxing and inviting atmosphere where you can mingle with fellow participants, share stories, and create lasting memories. Light refreshments will be served, adding to the ambiance of the event.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day in a truly unique and heartfelt way. Reserve your spot for “Love Thy Father” at Simply Naked Candles today and make this Father’s Day a truly unforgettable experience for the special men in your life.

Limited spots available. RSVP now to secure your place at this special event celebrating the remarkable fathers in our lives.

Event Link:https://partiful.com/e/wYPymyldNF8Hu9ah980i