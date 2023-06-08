Trae Young initiates the offense during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

The annual National Basketball Association draft will take place Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn, New York. If Atlanta Hawks fans don’t feel like driving or flying to New York to watch the draft in person, they can drop by State Farm Arena for the Hawks NBA draft party.

The Atlanta Hawks draft party is back!

Tickets for the draft party are $5 and are available via Ticketmaster. All proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

The Hawks have a first round (15th) and second round (46th) selection this year. Atlanta drafted guard Duke guard A.J. Griffin 16th overall. Griffin, who played in 72 games, averaged 8.9 points and two rebounds per game this season.

Last year the Hawks draft party was a private event, unlike years past when thousand of fans were in attendance to watch players like Trae Young, DeAndre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson join the roster.

Hosting the draft party back at the arena is a way to “celebrate the new additions to our team and we are excited to open up our doors to the city again,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani.