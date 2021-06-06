Sunday morning, the Atlanta Falcons traded star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, pending the results of a physical. The Falcons will receive Tennessee’s 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection. The Falcons will also receive a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Titans will take on $15.3 million of Jones’s salary this year, and the remainder of his deal. Meanwhile the Falcons will have $7.75 million in dead money in their salary cap for the 2021 season. The Titans are currently negotiating a restructuring of Jones’ contract. According to Spotrac, Tennessee needs to free up over $9 million to make the trade financially viable for this season. The Titans are also working to re-negotiate the $19.263 million in ‘22 and 23 owed to Jones.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, Jones has 848 catches, tallied 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns in his 10-year career. He’s caught over 100 passes in three different seasons, and he had at least 80 catches and 1,300 yards in every year from 2014-19, with an average of 104 receptions for 1,565 yards during that time period.

“Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him,” said Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman, Arthur M. Blank. “He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons. As we both move in another direction, I’m deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family. I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life.”

Because the Falcons traded Jones after June 1, Atlanta now has $15.3 million in salary-cap space and have room to sign their rookie class.