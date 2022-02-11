A judging panel consisting of NFL executives, NFL Legends and media personalities identified Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison as the 2021 NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan during Thursday evening’s 11th annual NFL Honors dinner and awards celebration.

Each year, the NFL and its 32 clubs show continued appreciation for its fans through the NFL Fan of the Year contest. The contest spotlights fans who not only have an affinity for their local team but showcase how football has helped bring family, friends and communities together. Each club’s winner received two tickets to Super Bowl LVI as well as special league prizes, private Q&A sessions with NFL executives and invitations to NFL events throughout the NFL season and Super Bowl week.

In only the second year of the NFL’s campaign, Henry was selected as the 2021 Atlanta Falcons Fan of the Year presented by American Family Insurance in October 2021. On February 7, 2022, Henry was surprised by Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank via video that he had been selected out of the 35,000 total entries to be named the 2021 NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan. Congratulatory videos from President and CEO Rich McKay along with Falcons’ legends Warrick Dunn, Jessie Tuggle, Michael Turner, Michael Vick and Roddy White were also shared.

A loyal Falcons fan and season ticket member since 1971, Henry and his family have attended Falcons games for over 50 years, in three different home venues and have traveled across the country for road games including an annual road trip to New Orleans to attend Falcons vs. Saints games in their yearly division rivalry. Henry, a Vietnam veteran and community activist, owns a local recycling brokerage company, Ison-Herr Industries. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry donated shipping containers through his company, to be modified into make-shift hospitals to treat COVID patients.

Affectionately dubbed “The Coach” by his family, Henry truly embodies the core values of the Falcons organization and has passed on the traditions of Falcons football to his daughters.

This combination of Falcons fandom and community commitment elevated him above the other 31 finalists across the US to become the 2021 NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan.