NEW ORLEANS — While wearing a sharp white suit, with a slightly oversized blazer in a boxy style worn over a silky light gray cami, US Vice President Kamala Harris sharply criticized the United States Supreme Court for striking down the race-based portions of Affirmative Action, student loan forgiveness and LGBTQ+ protections.

During a moderated conversation with Host Sunny Hostin of ABC’s “The View” and Executive Director of Sister Song, Monica Simpson, Vice President Harris said there’s an overarching theme regarding these decisions.

“I do believe that there is a national movement afoot,” Harris said, “It is about an attack on foundational freedoms and on the access to opportunity.”

The Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s $400 billion student debt forgiveness plan Friday and ruled in favor of a website developer that refused to build websites for same-sex marriages. Thursday, America’s High Court essentially ended Affirmative Action, the practice that used race as a factor in college admissions.