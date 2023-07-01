NEW ORLEANS — Ms. Lauryn Hill headlined Friday night with as she took her fans on a journey as she performed the hits from the 5x Grammy-winning “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” album’s 25th anniversary with surprise guest, Wyclef Jean inside the Caesars Superdome!

Additionally, concert-goers enjoyed a curated performance by Hip-Hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh which included Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick.

Plus, there were special performances by Juvenile and Janelle Monáe, Tobe Nwigwe, Jagged Edge, and Ari Lennox also took the stage as Deon Cole hosted the evening, and DJ Clark Kent provided the tunes on the wheels of steel late into the night!

Check out some of the photos!

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday, June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Janelle Monae performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ari Lennox performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Martica “Fat” Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe speak inside the media room during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Juvenile performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

KRS-One speaks inside the media room during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

LeToya Luckett speaks inside the media room during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday, June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ari Lennox performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Juvenile performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Kelly Rowland, left, speaks onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Day One of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at the Caesars Superdome on Friday, June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)