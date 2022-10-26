J Young MDK, an accomplished area entertainer, recently partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to be part of its community initiative at the Atlanta “Out of the Darkness Walk” scheduled for Sunday November 6th .

AFSP’s has community and campus walks which raise awareness about the risks of suicide, educate about suicide prevention and fundraise for suicide research and suicide prevention programming.

The programming includes outreach to schools, campus walks, and other positive programs around the country designed to help middle and high school students stay focused, stay in school, and stay positive. It also includes resources intended to reduce bullying, save lives, and bring hope.

“I’m honored to be involved with this life-saving work,” said J Young MDK.

He has already set a personal goal of reaching at least 10,000 students through the program in 2023, and looks forward to speaking to high schools and middle schools, sharing messages of hope.

J Young MDK has released four albums and has been in a number of movies. In 2020, he made musical history by releasing a Rap (Black) album and R&B ( Aqua) album on the same day, followed by a third album a week later.

Earlier this year he toured the country as part of Latto’s 777 Tour which played more than 20 U.S. cities, including several sold-out venues.

He recently released a single “ Misconceptions” on 10/23 which has over 50,000 digital streams after two days of its release.

J Young MDK has been seen and heard recently as part of “Day Shift,” a Netflix vampire movie featuring friend and mentor Jamie Foxx. J Young, Jamie Foxx and Sam Pounds, as the BSB Boys, perform a song on the soundtrack, “Bud (Mowing Down Vamps.)” Snoop Dogg, another star of the movie, also has recorded a remix.

J Young MDK also has a lead role in “Mixed Girl,” a short film which has been shown at various film festivals in the last year. The Micheaux Film Festival even nominated him for Outstanding Actor in Short Film.

Even with all the fame and attention, he’s made sure to help out the community and give back. He’s been designated an official ambassador for the American Diabetes Association.

The Out of the Darkness Walk focuses on awareness, education and fund-raising, sharing a message that suicide is preventable and no one is alone. Everyone is encouraged to give, and those whose lives have been touched by suicide can also get involved in honor of a loved one’s memory.