On a Saturday morning you might find a line forming near the front door of one of Clayton County’s newest restaurants, The Eggs Up Grill. The restaurant has quickly become a popular breakfast and lunch stop in town.

Eggs Up Grill is owned by Antwan and Jeremy Aiken, a pair of brothers who founded the business in Pawleys Island, South Carolina in 1997. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Located at 1990 Mount Zion Rd., across the street from the Publix shopping center, Eggs Up Grill is owned by Antwan and Jeremy Aiken, a pair of brothers who founded the business in Pawleys Island, South Carolina in 1997 and have since expanded to metro Atlanta. The Morrow location opened February 11, 2023, according to Jeremy, who was manning the line on a busy Saturday morning.

Signature menu items such as the Coastal Crab Cake Benedict, which features two crab cakes, a pair of poached eggs and toasted garlic bread and the shrimp and grits bowl, sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, green peppers, onions and Swiss Cheese, are attracting diners from inside and outside Clayton County.

Typical diner menu items like pancakes, omelets, hash and eggs, burgers (including the brunch burger, a double steak burger with American cheese, caramelized onions, back and a cooked to order egg) are also available.

What would a brunch be without mimosas, and they are indeed sold at Eggs Up by the glass ($6.29) or carafe ($22.99). The good morning sunrise, a mix of orange juice, club soda and grenadine ($3.99) is also on the drink menu for those that prefer their mornings without alcohol.

There are between 20-22 people employed at Eggs Up. The restaurant is open Sunday-Monday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.