Celebrity chiropractor, founder of Atlanta Spine Doctors & co-founder of famed Atlanta eatery, Breakfast at Barney’s, gives back to Alma Mater

ATLANTA – Dr. Rashad Sanford, celebrity chiropractor, founder of Atlanta Spine Doctors and co-founder of Breakfast at Barney’s, has established The Dr. Rashad Sanford Scholarship Fund for students pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in hospitality management at Morris Brown College. The fund will support students who demonstrate a financial need and are in good academic standing. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to five students each year in the amount of $1,000 each. Dr. Sanford, an alumnus of Morris Brown College, credits his experience at the HBCU as part of the framework for his success as an entrepreneur.

“My experience at Morris Brown helped paved the way for my success as an entrepreneur,” said Dr. Sanford. “At Morris Brown, I was able to gain priceless exposure, hone the skills needed to run a successful business and meet individuals who supported my goals. Today, I am able to make an impact on people’s lives – whether it be in the medical space or restaurant industry – and I am grateful to be able to give back to the community that has instilled so much in me. My hope is that this scholarship helps ease the financial burden for students and provides them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

“I am so appreciative to Dr. Rashad Sanford for his donation to Morris Brown College!”, said Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College. “His investment into our business and hospitality program is invaluable. Moreover, our students seeing the likes of alumni like Dr. Sandford means that much more as he is a testament of what MBC can produce.”

Dr. Sanford is a renowned doctor and wellness coach, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. While attending Morris Brown College, Dr. Sanford met business partner, Lee “Barney” Berry, Jr. Together, they co-founded Breakfast at Barney’s, a famed brunch eatery and social club located in downtown Atlanta. Since its opening, the restaurant has quickly become a go-to for celebrities and notable public figures.

As the founder of Atlanta Spine Doctors, Dr. Sanford applies more than 15 years of experience in State of the Art Wellness care and Pain management to a clientele that includes Hollywood celebrities, World-renowned musicians and Professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLB and the BIG3 basketball league. Through his use of innovative technology to treat injuries holistically, Dr. Sanford has distinguished himself as one of the premier Doctors of Chiropractic in the country.