Eldest Sister of Martin Luther King Jr. To Be Honored During Celebration of 95 Years of Life Fundraiser at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

(Atlanta, GA) – August 26, 2022 – Make a Joyful Noise! Dr. Christine King Farris (eldest sister of the late Civil Rights Activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) will be honored during a special 95 years of life celebration and fundraiser. The celebration will take place on September 11, 2022, at the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Dr. King Farris is a retired Spelman College Professor of 56 years and previously taught in Atlanta Public Schools for 7 years. Co-Builder of The King Center, only surviving child and daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Martin Luther King, Sr., sister and only surviving sibling of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King.

The special celebration will include a choir rehearsal themed experience where attendees will enjoy and participate in a lively time of singing the melodies of her life. Traditional church songs will be led by special guest Artists, Musicians, and Choir Directors.

Talents scheduled to appear or perform include Actress/Singer Cassi Davis Patton (Star of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and the Madea Franchise), Gospel legend Ms. Dottie Peoples (Dove and Stellar Award Winning, Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter), Angel Taylor Capehart (Dove and Stellar Winning, Grammy Nominated Singer of the Platinum Group Trin-i-tee 5:7). Recording Artist Lydia Pace (Anointed Pace Sisters), The Atlanta Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Laura English Robinson (Mezzo Soprano, International Performance Artist, Voice Faculty, Spelman College), Dr. Uzee Brown (American Singer/Performer/Educator/Published Composer, Arranger, Choir Director of Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers), Spelman College Glee Club (Premier Performance Organization for Spelman College- Dr. Kevin Johnson, Director), Dr. Patrice Turner (Musician/Educator/Minister of Worship and the Arts at Ebenezer Baptist Church), Maestro Kenneth Lowe (Gospel Choice Music Awards (GCMA) Choir Director of the Year nominee), Jarvis Wilson (Anointed Pianist/Minister of Music at West Hunter Street Baptist Church), The Ebenezer Baptist Church Combined Choir, Dr. Joyce Finch Johnson (Professor Emerita and Legendary Organist for Spelman College), Paula Grissom Broughton (Musician/Scholar/Instructor of Music at Spelman College), The Christine King Farris Handbell Choir (Ebenezer Baptist Church) and Farris Christine Watkins (Songstress and Granddaughter of Dr. Christine King Farris).

This special event will be hosted by the Christine King Farris Legacy Foundation, Inc., The King Center, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park (Atlanta). Proceeds will benefit leadership development and the Christine King Farris Scholarship at Spelman College.

All attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC advisory for safety measures related to COVID-19.

For Tickets or to Make a Donation, go to ckfarris.Eventbrite.com