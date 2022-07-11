Susan Benoit, president of CenterWell Home Health, is confident that home care can address a wealth of health issues, particularly during the ongoing pandemic (photo courtesy of CenterWell Home Health).

The pandemic has been a tremendous source of stress and sadness for far too many, especially our nation’s seniors. However, one positive outcome has been seniors’ ability to pivot and find new ways to maintain continuity of their healthcare, most often via telemedicine or at-home care.

A recent Humana poll revealed that more than four in five (84%) seniors used technology to manage their health and wellness during the pandemic. Among them, one-in-three used telehealth to meet with their doctor during the pandemic.

At-home care also experienced a surge in adoption throughout the pandemic, with a 125% increase in demand for home care workers, according to the National Association of Home Care and Hospice.

There are numerous benefits that a patient experiences with at-home care, including the personalized care they receive from their care team, the convenience it offers for their loved ones, and the decreased rate of exposure to COVID-19. In-home care also provides an opportunity for the medical team to evaluate and address other considerations that can affect one’s health, such as food insecurity, unstable living conditions and transportation challenges.

While it’s unfortunate that it took a pandemic to spur the increased interest in at-home care, I do hope it has proven how beneficial home healthcare can be for both patients and providers. As we continue to adapt to the “new normal” and consider the potential of COVID becoming endemic, the care team at CenterWell Home Health, formerly known as Kindred at Home, encourages Georgians not to think of at-home care as a temporary, COVID-only solution but, rather, as a long-term option for the way in which we – and our loved ones – receive our healthcare.