Dodge just introduced the Hornet—which they classify as a compact-utility vehicle (CUV)—this year, and it flaunts the look and feel of a performance car the automaker has become renowned for, including a bicep-flexing powertrain and exterior to back it up. (For those familiar with Alfa Romeo, the Hornet shares the same suspension and many other parts with their Tonale.)

The GT version I reviewed had a welcomed stealthy look in “8-Ball” black, including the 18-inch wheels with the Abyss finish to accentuate their luster, a “mail-slot” style grille, noticeable heat extractors on the hood, and introduction of the vehicle-width taillamp.

A Track Pack package for the Dodge Hornet, offering the most performance-oriented configuration, is available for both the GT and R/T and upgrades to 20-inch Abyss wheels and red Brembo brake calipers. Photo Courtesy of Dodge

The heart is a peppy 2.0-liter 14 DOHC Hurricane 4 engine that delivers 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, which is truly impressive for a four-cylinder vehicle. The nine-speed automatic transmission, sporty suspension, all-speed traction control, Koni shocks, Brembo four-piston brake calipers, and all-wheel drive maneuverability further enhance the driving experience.

The interior material quality is not extravagant, but gets the job done to keep the pricing from getting out of hand with the seating being a cloth and leatherette combination. However, the driver will appreciate the cockpit-like setup, with a user-friendly 12.3-inch digital cluster screen and 10.25-inch display for optimal visibility. The Uconnect 5 infotainment system has a generous roster of applications coming standard, including wireless Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, plus the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. The Hornet’s sound is a lot more than a buzz, thanks to the Harman Kardon 465-watt premium system blessing 14 speakers and a subwoofer. To ease the mind regarding safety, the Hornet has driver attention assist, intelligent speed assist with traffic sign recognition, and intelligent adaptive cruise control to name a few.

The front of the 2023 Dodge Hornet GT incorporates a “mail slot”-style grille opening sculpted into the fascia, reinforcing the horizontal brow of the upper grille and lamp graphics – creating a serious, all-business demeanor. Photo Courtesy of Dodge

Dodge has steadily developed a dedicated fanbase who share the need for speed via it’s “Brotherhood of Muscle” legion of products, including the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, not to mention their road-terrorizing SRT Hellcat versions. The Hornet seamlessly becomes a family member. Representing the CUV segment, it has a promising future coming with more trims, power enhancements, and addressing green initiatives, including their hybrid-electric 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T.

Ultimately, Doge pounds their chests exclaiming that the Hornet is the ”quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000,” which delivers a significant sting to any competitors it may have.

Price: $29,995 MSRP

Gas economy: 21 City/ 29 Hwy/25 combined

For more information, visit Dodge.com.