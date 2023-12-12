Dodge just introduced the Hornet—which they classify as a compact-utility vehicle (CUV)—this year, and it flaunts the look and feel of a performance car the automaker has become renowned for, including a bicep-flexing powertrain and exterior to back it up. (For those familiar with Alfa Romeo, the Hornet shares the same suspension and many other parts with their Tonale.)
The GT version I reviewed had a welcomed stealthy look in “8-Ball” black, including the 18-inch wheels with the Abyss finish to accentuate their luster, a “mail-slot” style grille, noticeable heat extractors on the hood, and introduction of the vehicle-width taillamp.
The heart is a peppy 2.0-liter 14 DOHC Hurricane 4 engine that delivers 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, which is truly impressive for a four-cylinder vehicle. The nine-speed automatic transmission, sporty suspension, all-speed traction control, Koni shocks, Brembo four-piston brake calipers, and all-wheel drive maneuverability further enhance the driving experience.
The interior material quality is not extravagant, but gets the job done to keep the pricing from getting out of hand with the seating being a cloth and leatherette combination. However, the driver will appreciate the cockpit-like setup, with a user-friendly 12.3-inch digital cluster screen and 10.25-inch display for optimal visibility. The Uconnect 5 infotainment system has a generous roster of applications coming standard, including wireless Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, plus the Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. The Hornet’s sound is a lot more than a buzz, thanks to the Harman Kardon 465-watt premium system blessing 14 speakers and a subwoofer. To ease the mind regarding safety, the Hornet has driver attention assist, intelligent speed assist with traffic sign recognition, and intelligent adaptive cruise control to name a few.
Dodge has steadily developed a dedicated fanbase who share the need for speed via it’s “Brotherhood of Muscle” legion of products, including the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, not to mention their road-terrorizing SRT Hellcat versions. The Hornet seamlessly becomes a family member. Representing the CUV segment, it has a promising future coming with more trims, power enhancements, and addressing green initiatives, including their hybrid-electric 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T.
Ultimately, Doge pounds their chests exclaiming that the Hornet is the ”quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000,” which delivers a significant sting to any competitors it may have.
Price: $29,995 MSRP
Gas economy: 21 City/ 29 Hwy/25 combined
For more information, visit Dodge.com.