(LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.) – America’s teens have a couple of more weeks to try to dream big next year at Walt Disney World Resort. On October 31, applications close for Disney Dreamers Academy, a four-day career workshop designed for Black teens and students from underrepresented communities.

Anyone interested in applying or nominating a student can do so now at http://www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

Students selected for the program next spring will attend in-depth workshops in a variety of disciplines led by well-known celebrities, educators, business executives, community leaders, and Disney cast members. These workshops introduce Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment, sciences and more, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company, as well as provides them with valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies. The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams in hopes of making a difference in the lives of others.

“We’re gearing up to bring the next generation of big dreamers to Walt Disney World for this life-changing program that has been inspiring students across America to reach for their dreams and providing with some of the tools they need to make those dreams a reality,” said Disney Signature Experiences vice president Tracey D. Powell, who is the program’s executive champion. “Any who hasn’t applied for this program already should apply or be nominated today so they can join the hundreds of former Disney Dreamers who have moved one step closer to their futures.” Applications are open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19. A distinguished panel of leaders will evaluate the applications and selected participants will be announced in early 2024. The 100 selected students will receive an all-expense-paid trip along with one parent or guardian to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience a combination of inspiration, education and fun at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com, or follow on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy/.