(ATLANTA, GA) – Multi-award-winning Jazz master Wynton Marsalis proclaims: “she has one of the most powerful, purposeful, and accurate voices of this or any time,” while talking about Ms. Dianne Reeves, the preeminent Jazz vocalist of a generation! Dianne Reeves, enthusiastically joins Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Guild, as the headliner for its’ annual Jazz Under the Stars benefit concert, held on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, on the Clark Atlanta University’s Harkness Quadrangle, at 7 p.m.!

Since the CAU Guild’s inception in 1992, this southeast region’s favorite and highly anticipated benefit concert has raised over 2.9 million dollars, providing financial assistance to Clark Atlanta University scholars pursuing degrees in the performing arts, music, creative writing, theatre, film, and fashion. This year’s Jazz Under the Stars presenting sponsor is Delta Air Lines and all proceeds from the concert and auction will benefit the scholarship program. More information for sponsorship opportunities and tickets at (Jazz Under the Stars 2023 – Clark Atlanta University (thankyou4caring.org) or https://1591.thankyou4caring.org/jazz-under-the-stars-2023).

Reeves, a 5-time GRAMMY awardee and treasured worldwide audience favorite will be accompanied by Edward Simon on piano, Brazilian jazz guitarist extraordinaire Romero Lubambo, bassist Reuben Rogers, and veteran Atlanta-based drummer Terreon Gully. These talented artists will share the bandstand with the Clark Atlanta University Jazz ensemble in what promises to be a night of musical genius!

Reeves, a 2018 National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) Jazz Master, and an honorary doctorate recipient of The Juilliard School/New York. Reeves is also the recipient of the 2018 Jazz Legends Award — the first woman to receive the esteemed award from the famed Monterey Jazz Festival. (Previous recipients are Dave Brubeck, Gerald Wilson, George Wein, Jack DeJohnette, Wayne Shorter, Charles Lloyd, Chick Corea, Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, and Terence Blanchard.) Reeves’ timeless voice, warm beautiful personality, and the sheer force of her performances deem her a captivating world-class artist. With a broad catalog of repertoire ranging from the American Songbook to Motown and R&B classics, reggae, and Latin-inspired tunes, Reeves has enchanted audiences of some of the world’s greatest stages and orchestras.

The Boston Pops, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Pops Orchestra, the Montreal Symphony, the Atlanta Symphony, the San Francisco Symphony, and the upcoming performance with the Clark Atlanta University Jazz ensemble, to name a few! Reeves’ latest GRAMMY Award-winning album, Beautiful Life, epitomizes the spirit of her storied and extraordinary career, which traverses many genres and collaborates with a diverse collection of artists.