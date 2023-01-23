ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December.

Federal law requires all states, including Georgia, to check who is still eligible to receive Medicaid coverage within 14 months. This will be the first time many of Georgia’s 2.7 million Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members will be required to go through redetermination, which was a routine process prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that we know redetermination will begin April 1, 2023, it’s more important than ever for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to make sure their contact information is up to date so we can reach them with critical, timely information,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. “We want to make sure that eligible Medicaid members do not risk losing their family’s coverage.”

Georgia Medicaid members can update their information in one of three ways:

Online at DHS’ benefits website: gateway.ga.gov In person at their local DFCS office, by appointment only: dfcs.georgia.gov/locations By phone at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO or 711 for the hearing-impaired

DHS will continue communicating with Medicaid and Peach Care for Kids® members via U.S. mail or email, though email provides the fastest delivery of key information. Additionally, DHS has ramped up its proactive outreach to Medicaid members with robocall and text message reminders.



Last fall, DHS and DCH launched their public information campaign “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.” to encourage members to stay in charge of their coverage. The campaign includes TV and radio ads, traditional and social media outreach, partnerships, in-person events, and more. The agencies plan to continue the campaign to help the community understand how to be ready for Medicaid redetermination.

“We’re pleased that so many Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members have responded to our ongoing public information campaign by confirming their contact information,” said Commissioner Broce. “We’re urging everyone to confirm their best contact information right away and be sure to make updates in Gateway when making any life changes like moving, changing phone numbers, or email addresses.”

For more information, visit staycovered.ga.gov.