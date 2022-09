Demetria Obilor is the co-host of “Black Girl Stuff” on REVOLT, a show that focuses on important millennial and Gen Z issues in this female-driven, unapologetically Black conversational series!

In her conversation with The Atlanta Voice, Obilor discusses how the show came to be, her Nigerian heritage, how she came up in the industry, and more!

“Black Girl Stuff” airs each Tuesday at 9PM East on REVOLT. For more info, visit https://www.revolt.tv/show/2022-08-10/183172/black-girl-stuff/.