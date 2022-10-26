No matter how many things change in the rest of the world, Hollywood is still all about the hustle.

Sure, there are still some photogenic people getting discovered on the street and automatically going on to fame and fortune, but most of us today know that the main pathway to success comes from a combination of determination and networking.

To that end, Dave Brown has helped create a better way.

The entrepreneur and filmmaker decided to organize regular gatherings with industry professionals to make way for creatives. Individuals will have the opportunity to talk about themselves and their current projects and begin to build relationships that could lead to future projects.

The Indie Night Festival is a weekly event which takes place at the famous TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood where guests can mingle and independent filmmakers can show their short pieces to a supportive audience.

It doesn’t have to be only short films; past festival line-ups have included web series, trailers, and new episodes of programs and feature films.

These gatherings are designed to be informal and festive, with the goal of serving as a forum for future Hollywood talent.

Credit: Photo submitted

The audience always varies, but Brown tries to make sure there is always a mix of established professionals as well as people with talent, but in need of more resources. Brown’s relationships with casting directors, actors, producers, writers, and directors always lead to a great sampling of people working in the industry. You never know from week to week whether you’ll be standing alongside a composer, a film school student, or an Oscar winner.

Indie Night is supported by individuals like Emmy award winning casting director, Robbi Reed, Producer, Datari Turner, Actors, Academy award winning actor Jamie Foxx and Morris Chestnut, and the late director/producer John Singleton.

For those who can’t attend a particular week or want to see a favorite submission again, Indie Night now offers “On Demand,” a virtual platform where you can see the films you missed online.

Dave Brown has made it easy for anyone to attend and easy for anyone to submit a project for possible screening. Though only a handful are chosen each week, he encourages people to submit each week. The next screening is October 29th.