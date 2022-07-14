Courvoisier® Cognac teamed up with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to host the Courvoisier Entrepreneurship Awards featuring Atlanta’s top small business owners. The event consisted of a compelling pitch competition, small business networking session and educational panel, along with awarding financial grants to top participants.

This year’s winners include:

Grand Prize Winner ($25K) Cafexito Coffee Shop – Kristel Valencia Cafexito is a coffee shop that serves responsibly sourced coffee primarily from Mexico & Latin America, showcasing the beauty of Mexican culture through their product offerings

First Runner Up ($15K) Urban Tea Party – Sherolyn Sellers Urban Tea Party offers a variety of tea products and signature blends for today’s health-conscious modern drinker

Second Runner Up ($10K) The WEM Sisterhood – Christina “Chris” Wright A membership for women entrepreneurs to mingle and grow with other like-minded women that offers a 24/7 virtual social club to support members both personally and professionally

Third Runner Up ($5K) MarChasCo Productions – Marti Covington An award-winning, boutique production company that has experience executing small, medium and large video projects



The Courvoisier Entrepreneurship Awards in Atlanta served as a pillar of the brand’s first formal initiative under Foundation 1828 – a $1 million financial commitment over five years to aid Black and minority small business owners and entrepreneurs in the U.S.

This latest endeavor is

in support of the brand’s global philanthropic platform, Foundation 1828™. As an extension of its multi-year partnership with the National Urban League (NUL),

To ensure that support was allocated appropriately, Courvoisier and the Urban League tapped leading organizations Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta Business League and Atlanta Black Chambersto nominate the most deserving entrepreneurs and business leaders in their communities to participate.

Each small business nominee who participated in the Courvoisier Entrepreneurship Awards had the chance to win a monetary grant – $25,000 grand prize, $15,000 first runner up, $10,000 second runner up and $5,000 third runner up.

Later this year, Courvoisier will host three additional pitch competitions in key markets with NUL Entrepreneurship Center Programs, furthering the multi-year partnership to equip the minority business communities with critical resources – from educational programs and mentorship opportunities to financial support – exemplifying the very mission of Foundation 1828.

For more information about Courvoisier’s support of underserved minority businesses in the U.S., please visit: www.courvoisier.com. For additional Foundation 1828 updates, be sure to follow @CourvoisierUSA and @ulgatl across all social media platforms.