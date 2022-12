Telecommunications giant Comcast donated 500 laptops to KIPP Vision Primary & Academy School Friday, December 16, 2022.

The laptops will be distributed to the students in grades 3-7. The donation is part of Comcast’s Project UP, a 10-year, $1 billion pledge to advance digital equity through community partnerships and programs.

Comcast Executive Vice President of Digital Equity and Public Policy Broderick Johnson was on hand to make the delivery, meet with KIPP educators and local leaders.