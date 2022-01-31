Curriculum Associates has named Kerri Coleman-Benton of Stonewall Tell Elementary in College Park and Regina Hewlett Norman of Liberty Point Elementary in Union City to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country.

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Coleman-Benton and Hewlett Norman are among 35 educators from 19 states selected for this national honor that recognizes educators based on their classroom excellence. They were commended for demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®.

“With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year’s 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “We commend Kerri and Regina for their best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting them with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work they do.”

This year’s class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year’s class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

“Being recognized as an Extraordinary Educator is truly an honor!” said Hewlett Norman. “If we have learned anything from COVID-19, it is that we MUST do whatever is necessary to reach our students where they ARE and STILL move them to where they NEED to be! I am looking forward to the amazing collaboration with education stakeholders who strengthen my capacity to have a greater impact on my students’ achievement.”

Today, Curriculum Associates’ programs are used in the majority of the state’s school districts.

To learn about the 2022 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.