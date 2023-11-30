Georgia, which has had the highest rate of HIV infection in the country, continue to steadily decrease transmission in 2021, even as there was a nationwide increase, according to data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

In honor of World AIDS Day (Dec. 1) Cobb and Douglas Public Health (CDPH) held an event at the Chattahoochee Technical College (Marietta Campus) where they provided free HIV testing and condom distribution.

Karrie Reed, Ending the HIV Epidemic Director-Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said the importance of having events to test HIV for free is to come together to fight against HIV.

“The goal of World AIDS Day is to come together in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to remember those we have lost from an AIDS-related illness. These events help us do this,” she said.

Reed also gave advice to people who may not want to get tested or don’t feel it’s necessary.

“Getting tested is one of the most important things someone can do in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” she said. “Knowing their HIV status can help keep them and others safe and it can empower them to make knowledgeable decisions about their health.”

Georgia, which has had the highest rate of HIV infection in the country, continue to steadily decrease transmission in 2021, even as there was a nationwide increase, according to data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Additionally, according to the CDC, overall HIV diagnoses increased in 2021 to 36,136, which still represents a 7% decrease from 2017 but was roughly 5,500 more than in 2020.

Leading up to Worlds AIDS Day, CDPH will host free HIV testing and events around the Cobb and Douglas areas:

HIV Testing Event: World AIDS Day Barbershop Talk (Nov. 30, Noon – 4 p.m.) -Providing HIV Testing, HIV education, and condom distribution at Exquisite Barber Salon

HIV Testing Event: World AIDS Day Marietta (Dec. 1, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

-Providing HIV testing, educational materials, condom distribution, gift cards, and other incentives while they last at La Reference Barbershop

HIV Event: World AIDS Day Uncork the Truth (Dec. 1 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.) -Providing educational phamplets and condom distribution at 1400 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE.

For more information, visit https://cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.