An international crisis response organization executive, a local public radio executive producer and host, and an Emmy-winning advertising entrepreneur will speak during the undergraduate and graduate spring 2022 commencement ceremonies at Clayton State University.

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) vice president of partnerships and development Laura Cansicio, WABE veteran broadcaster Rose Scott, and H3 Media founder Andrea Rivera have been tapped as spring commencement speakers to celebrate students graduating from the university’s four colleges on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at the Clayton State University Athletic Center, 2000 Clayton State Boulevard, Morrow, Georgia.

CORE, established over 12 years ago in Haiti by co-founders Sean Penn and Ann Lee, delivers equitable vaccine distribution, testing, contact-tracing, and resource mobilization domestically and abroad.

Cansicio spearheads a team responsible for major donor relations, gift-in-kind donations, cause marketing and proposal development.

Scott is an award-winning journalist and host of the midday news program “Closer Look” heard on Atlanta’s NPR, station 90.1 FM – WABE. In her role as executive producer and host, Scott has interviewed foreign heads of state, cabinet members, U.S. ambassadors, numerous consul generals, state, and local elected officials as well as civic and social leaders. Closer Look has become a signature broadcast for the community and brings together viewpoints from all sectors of society.

Rivera is the founder of H3 Media, an Emmy-awarded advertising agency focused on helping businesses establish and grow their online presence through branding, web design and digital marketing. With nine years in business and over 25 years in advertising, she is a sought-after expert in her field and was recognized in 2021 as one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia.

Cansicio will serve as the commencement speaker for students attending the Friday, May 6, 6 p.m. ceremony. Scott will speak to students on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m., followed by Rivera who will speak to students at the Saturday, May 7, noon ceremony.