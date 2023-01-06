Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS), the sixth largest school district in the state of Georgia, is looking to bring a trio of invested parties together for a meal and some conversation.

CCPS recently announced a Parents, Pizza and the Police event in order to provide both parties with an opportunity to engage in discussion. The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Office Complex in downtown Jonesboro.

A release from CCPS referred to the event as “a special event designed to provide a proactive opportunity to engage law enforcement officials in a one-on-one setting.”

The Administrative Office Complex is located at 1098 Fifth Avenue.