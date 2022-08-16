Jonesboro, Ga.- Clayton County Public Schools will host a district wide job fair to address staff shortages at a number of key school and department vacancies such as certified teachers and paraprofessionals.

The job fair will take place Tuesday, August 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center in Jonesboro.

Applicants are required to pre-register for the event and are advised to bring resumes and proof of education along with them to the job fair. QR codes for registration can be found on the Clayton County Public Schools website.

A flyer The Atlanta Voice received by email highlighted “new teacher induction & mentorship,” “free endorsements & innovative technology,” and “robust employee assistance program” and “multiple incentives & competitive salaries” as incentives for attending the event.

Clayton County Public Schools held another job fair last month. The county’s school system was short some 400 educators at that time and began the previous school year with a similar shortage of staffers and teachers.

The S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center is located at 1087 Battle Creek Road.