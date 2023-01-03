Jonesboro, Ga. – Clayton County Public Schools recently announced plans for a safe return to classes and activities Wednesday, Jan. 4, the first day back following the Christmas break.

The sixth largest school district in the state of Georgia, Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) recently appointed Dr. Anthony W. Smith is its latest superintendent on an interim basis.Smith and members of the Clayton County Board of Education spent time with school volunteers before Christmas and participated in a press conference before the new year.

A recent boil water advisory was lifted December 30 and according to the school system and Clayton County Water Authority officials a safe return to normal activities are expected. In a recent advisory from the CCPS, the maintenance department will be conducting repairs on several county schools, such as Adamson Middle School in Rex, Mt. Zion High School and Kilpatrick Elementary School in Jonesboro, Riverdale High School in Riverdale and Utopian Academy in Ellenwood. All five schools were affected by the winter storm.

CCPS serves more than 50,000 students.