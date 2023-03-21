The special election for the next sheriff of Clayton County, the sixth largest county in the state, will conclude tonight. Interim Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen was handpicked for the position by former sheriff Victor Hill last year. Hill is preparing to report to prison for a 18-month sentence after being indicted on federal charges last year.

Along with Allen, former law enforcement officers Clarence Cox, Terry Evans, Dwayne Fabian and Chris Storey are running for the position. Each has experience in sheriff’s offices, school police departments and for the Georgia State Patrol, respectively.

All with the exception of Allen have attended local town halls in order to drum up support from voters.

Low turnout

There are nearly 300,000 residents in Clayton County , with just over 206,000 registered to vote. As of Monday, March 20, 2023 there were just 9,521 votes cast, according to the county’s voting website. There have also been another 207 ballots accepted by mail.

