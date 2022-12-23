The weather outside is scheduled to be frightful and Clayton County will have a warming station open for those looking for a place to spend the holiday weekend safe from the elements.

The temperature in Riverdale Friday morning hovered between 16 and 18 degrees.

A temporary warming station at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale will open at noon and will remain open till noon Monday, December 26.

The City of Atlanta opened warming centers Downtown and on the Westside last night.

Clayton County will open a warming station at Sequoyah Middle School Friday, December 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Sequoyah Middle School is located at 95 Valley Hill Road.