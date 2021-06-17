Google announced Thursday that 10 institutions are set to receive a $5 million donation to help create pathways and opportunities for increased diverse representation in the STEM industry.

The grant reflects the company’s commitment to diversity, especially in the tech industry, said Melonie Parker, Google’s chief diversity officer.

“I’m delighted to provide our HBCU partners with a $50 million unrestricted grant. These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries,” Parker said. “This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

The $50 million investment from Google is their largest to date for HBCU’s with the financial grant totaling $5 million in a one-time unrestricted payment.

“Spelman students are immersed in technology across their curricular experiences, as well as in their everyday lives,” Spelman College President Mary Campbell said. “As leaders, entrepreneurs, practitioners, and creators, they are at the forefront of innovation, which is critical to their success in every industry. Google’s generous gift to create pathways in STEM for HBCU students will propel them into roles and opportunities that prepare them to be 21st-century change agents. Having hosted Googlers from the Google-in-Residence program, and having seen the outcomes of our students who have interned at Google and alumnae who are now employed by Google, we are grateful for their comprehensive approach to building equity in computing education.”

The 10 HBCUs receiving funds from Google include:

Claflin University, S.C.

Clark Atlanta University, Ga.

Florida A&M University

Howard University, D.C

Morgan State University, Md.

NC A&T State University, N.C.

Prairie View A&M University, Texas

Spelman College, Ga.

Tuskegee University, Ala.

Xavier University, La.

Clark Atlanta University recently launched an incubator that will recruit and develop future presidents, specifically for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clark Atlanta University)