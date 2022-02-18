https://clips-media-aka.warnermediacdn.com/cnn/clips/2022-02/654339-5839f66cb9d94be786688729f51d2bd8/mp4/cms3-CNN-lbj-mlk-speech-ron-origseriesfilms-primary-164769-654339-1920x1080_8000k.mp4In the wake of Bloody Sunday, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered a speech urging voting rights legislation get passed. Hear the reaction of civil rights leaders at the time. RelatedWhat Martin Luther King Jr. said about voting rights and why celebration without legislation dishonors his legacyJanuary 17, 2022In "Columns/Op-Eds"Clyburn to offer measure renaming voting rights bill after John LewisJuly 27, 2020In "Election Central"On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rightsJanuary 17, 2022In "More Headlines"