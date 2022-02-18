https://clips-media-aka.warnermediacdn.com/cnn/clips/2022-02/654339-5839f66cb9d94be786688729f51d2bd8/mp4/cms3-CNN-lbj-mlk-speech-ron-origseriesfilms-primary-164769-654339-1920x1080_8000k.mp4
In the wake of Bloody Sunday, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered a speech urging voting rights legislation get passed. Hear the reaction of civil rights leaders at the time.